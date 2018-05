Video

For over a decade she was one of the most famous faces in pop music. But when ABBA broke up in 1982, Agnetha Faltskog walked away from the public eye.

Three decades later, she has decided to end her relative seclusion to start recording again. Her new album sees her duet with Gary Barlow and collaborate with Britney Spears' Swedish songwriting team.

Breakfast's Charlie Stayt asked her if ABBA will ever get back together.