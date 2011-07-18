Ewan McGregor on being a 'Beginner'

Video

Ewan McGregor has spoken about his role in Beginners, as a man who unintentionally falls in love while coming to terms with the death of his father.

The film is based on the experience of writer and director Mike Mills, whose father revealed he was gay only when he became a widower.

Melanie Laurent plays the object of McGregor's affections, a young French actress called Anna, a character she describes as "crazy, lost, complicated".

Film clips courtesy Universal