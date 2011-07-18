John Lasseter on how to direct an animated film

Video

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation studios, has been explaining how directing animated films is different to other films.

His latest project, Cars 2, features the voices of Sir Michael Caine and Owen Wilson.

Lassetter also directed Toy Story, the world's first full-length computer-generated feature film.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he responded to rumours that another Toy Story film would be made.