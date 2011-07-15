Video
BBC News journalists in one-day strike over job cuts
Journalists at the BBC are taking part in a 24-hour strike in a row over compulsory redundancies.
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) voted in favour of industrial action last month because a number of World Service journalists are facing compulsory redundancy.
The NUJ has warned that the strike will cause "widespread disruption" to radio and TV programmes.
A BBC spokesman said the corporation was "disappointed" by the action.
Another 24-hour strike is planned for 29 July.
Jim Buchanan reports.
