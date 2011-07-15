BBC News journalists in one-day strike over job cuts

Video

Journalists at the BBC are taking part in a 24-hour strike in a row over compulsory redundancies.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) voted in favour of industrial action last month because a number of World Service journalists are facing compulsory redundancy.

The NUJ has warned that the strike will cause "widespread disruption" to radio and TV programmes.

A BBC spokesman said the corporation was "disappointed" by the action.

Another 24-hour strike is planned for 29 July.

Jim Buchanan reports.