Meet the Author: Ros Wynne Jones on South Sudan
The world's newest nation has come into being - South Sudan won independence from the rest of Sudan after decades of conflict. It is one of the poorest countries in Africa. Many of its people are illiterate and one child in seven dies before the age of five.
Ros Wynne Jones has written a novel about South Sudan called Something is Going to Fall Like Rain and was in the country for independence day.
Nick Higham spoke to her.
15 Jul 2011
