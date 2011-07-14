A super seat to end theatre discomfort?

Video

Uncomfortable seats with little leg room have long been a source of torment for visitors to theatres around the UK.

Now one of Britain's biggest theatre groups is replacing all 40,000 of its seats with ones which, it says, will stop people fidgeting.

London's Fortune Theatre is the first to have the new ergonomic seating fitted.

Other venues in the UK including the West End's Savoy Theatre and the Edinburgh Playhouse are set to follow.

David Sillito went to try them out.