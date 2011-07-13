Winnie The Pooh's return to cinema

Video

The cast of the new Winnie The Pooh film talk about why they wanted to bring the characters back to life to make a new film.

Jim Cummings who is the voice of Pooh and Tigger and director Don Hall explained that they wanted to make the characters relevant to a new generation of fans.

This will be the first time the Hundred Acre Wood residents of A.A. Milne's beloved books have been portrayed in cinema's since Pooh's Heffalump Movie in 2005.

Film clip courtesy of Walt Disney Co.