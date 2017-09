Video

Diddy, Primal Scream and Kelis were some of the pop stars who performed to volunteers at London's Wembley Arena on Tuesday evening.

The RockCorps project rewards young people with tickets to music concerts in exchange for four hours volunteering in their local community.

Singers Diddy, Kelis, CEO of RockCorps Stephen Greene and singer Eliza Doolittle explained why they wanted to get involved.