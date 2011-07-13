Actress Mila Kunis accepts date from US marine

Video

Actress Mila Kunis has accepted an invitation to a ball with a US marine.

Marine Sgt Scott Moore posted a video online asking the actress to go to a Marine Corps ball with him in November.

The star of Black Swan was being interviewed along with Friends With Benefits co-star Justin Timberlake when she was shown the clip.

Sgt Moore, who is currently serving with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines in Afghanistan, said the online date proposal was a bet.

Jon Brain reports.

