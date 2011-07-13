Video
Actress Mila Kunis accepts date from US marine
Actress Mila Kunis has accepted an invitation to a ball with a US marine.
Marine Sgt Scott Moore posted a video online asking the actress to go to a Marine Corps ball with him in November.
The star of Black Swan was being interviewed along with Friends With Benefits co-star Justin Timberlake when she was shown the clip.
Sgt Moore, who is currently serving with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines in Afghanistan, said the online date proposal was a bet.
Jon Brain reports.
13 Jul 2011
