Kristin Davis breaks down over Kenyan refugee camp visit

Video

Oxfam ambassador and actress Kristin Davis broke down on BBC News while describing her experience of visiting the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya where she saw the devastating impact of drought.

The actress best known for playing Charlotte in Sex and the City, is a passionate social justice and humanitarian work campaigner.

She has just returned from the Horn of Africa where she saw hundreds of thousands of families in desperate need of food and water.

People are fleeing drought and conflict in Somalia and ending up in Dadaab camp, which is now hugely overcrowded.