Hollywood Premiere for the Stars of Scream 4
The Hollywood stars of Scream 4 attended the premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening.
Hayden Panetierre, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Emma Roberts and Courtney Cox were all on the red carpet.
The first Scream horror film was made 15 years ago.
12 Apr 2011
