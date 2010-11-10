Media player
Warner Brothers to develop UK film base near Watford
Europe's biggest film studio complex is to be developed at a site near Watford.
Warner Brothers will invest £100m into Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire where all the Harry Potter films were shot.
The development, which includes a new area to house props and costumes from Warner films made in the UK, could sustain 1,800 jobs in the area.
Will Gompertz reports.
10 Nov 2010
