Daniel Radcliffe starring as Harry Potter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Warner Brothers to develop UK film base near Watford

Europe's biggest film studio complex is to be developed at a site near Watford.

Warner Brothers will invest £100m into Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire where all the Harry Potter films were shot.

The development, which includes a new area to house props and costumes from Warner films made in the UK, could sustain 1,800 jobs in the area.

Will Gompertz reports.

  • 10 Nov 2010