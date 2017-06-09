Rosie Duffield wins Canterbury for Labour for first time

Video

Labour's Rosie Duffield has won in Canterbury - the first win for the party since the constituency was formed in 1918.

Sir Julian Brazier had held the seat for the Conservatives for the last 30 years.

Ms Duffield won 25,572 votes - a 45% share - pushing Sir Julian into second place with 25,385 votes, a difference of 187 votes.

Up until 1885 the borough had elected two MPs. In 1918 the parliamentary borough was abolished and replaced by a new county constituency.