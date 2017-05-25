UKIP leader 'not blaming PM' for the Manchester attack

Video

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has denied "blaming the prime minister" for the Manchester attack, during questions after the launch of his party's election manifesto.

Mr Nuttall said he was not blaming Theresa May "personally" but said she "cut the number of police officers" when she was Home Secretary.

He also calmed party activists, who reacted angrily to the question from the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg.