Boris Johnson criticised over alcohol comment

Video

Boris Johnson has said sorry to a woman unhappy with a remark made during an election campaign visit to a Sikh Gurdwara in Bristol.

The foreign secretary promised his audience that a future Conservative government would increase free trade and end tariffs on India's imports of British whisky.

But a Sikh woman said it was "absolutely outrageous" for Mr Johnson - whose mother-in-law is Sikh - to try to promote alcohol inside a place of worship.

Mr Johnson said: "I'm very sorry if you think alcohol is a bad thing, I understand your point of view."

Asked later by a BBC reporter if he would apologise for speaking about alcohol in a Sikh Gurdwara, Mr Johnson said: "I was making a very good point that I continue to make."

