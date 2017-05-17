Video
General election 2017: Alliance for Green Socialism policies
A party that wants to stop global warming, invest in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, abandon "endless economic growth", and replace the monarchy with an elected presidency is putting up three candidates on 8 June.
Alliance for Green Socialism leader Mike Davies told Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil about how its policies varied from what Labour and the Greens were offering.
17 May
