General election 2017: Liberal Party leader Steve Radford

Some of those opposed to the formation of the Liberal Democrats carry on under the separate, Eurosceptic Liberal Party banner.

Leader Steve Radford said his party "looked to Britain being a global player" but the larger Lib Dem party was out to sabotage Brexit.

But ex-Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg said: "I think Steve should join the Conservatives... everything he said is mainstream Conservative thinking."

Daily Politics coverage of smaller parties at the 2017 general election