Jeremy Corbyn warns of a 'reckoning to come' for 'rigged system'

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warns of a "reckoning" to come for those who thought they could get away with asset-stripping industry, crashing the economy and "ripping off workers and consumers".

At what his party called the launch of their election campaign he said he got angry at seeing others - such as nurses, carers, soldiers, disabled people, young people, the elderly and those working hard to get on - being made to "foot the bill".