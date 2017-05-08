Video

Theresa May tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that the Conservatives will continue to try to cut net migration to "the tens of thousands".

Prime Minister Theresa May told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that the Conservatives will continue to try to cut net migration to "the tens of thousands".

Taking questions after a campaign event in London the day after Home Secretary Amber Rudd raised doubts about whether the target would be in the party's manifesto, Mrs May said that it would remain their goal.

She also said that leaving the EU would allow the Conservatives "to bring back control of our borders".