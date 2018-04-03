'I wish I'd not had my children'
Most parents will acknowledge that children are hard work, but are likely to say the rewards outweigh the challenges. To feel differently is almost unspeakable, but there are women who regret having children.

One woman tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme what it is like to secretly wish she had not become a mother.

  • 03 Apr 2018