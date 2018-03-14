Checking the story
If you want to be sure a story is right, you need to make time to check the evidence.

There are a number of things you can do to help you decide whether a piece of information or a picture is true or false.

A good starting point is to simply ask yourself is this real - or do I just want to believe it is true? It may sound simple - but how many of us really stop to think about the information we see and share?

