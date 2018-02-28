Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The app that helps feeds kids
Marie Farmer came up with the idea during her maternity leave, and it has now led to her quitting her job.
But how does it work?
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Family & Education
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window