Blind musician: 'Always told we have to be better than sighted people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We have to be better than sighted people'

Heidi McGeough is a singer and music teacher from Merseyside, and she also happens to be registered blind.

She wants to fight negative attitudes towards musicians with disabilities, which she often comes up against when arriving at gigs with her guide dog.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.