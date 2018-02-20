Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We have to be better than sighted people'
Heidi McGeough is a singer and music teacher from Merseyside, and she also happens to be registered blind.
She wants to fight negative attitudes towards musicians with disabilities, which she often comes up against when arriving at gigs with her guide dog.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Family & Education
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window