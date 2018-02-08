What's going on in a toddler's brain?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's going on in a toddler's brain?

Scientists at Birkbeck College want to find out more about the development of very young children's brains.

They hope their research will bring to light new findings on conditions like autism or ADHD.

Video Journalist: Jan Bruck

Go to next video: Why children need 'screen-free time'