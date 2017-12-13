Video

Community Corner in Newcastle is a charity shop with a difference.

Run by mother and daughter Cheryl and Lynne, all the money they raise is spent on projects, causes and people in the local community.

They have two shops, and raised over £130,000 since 2015.

"We just wanted to help people in our community." Cheryl said.

"There was nothing like what we do. And why not?"

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live on Tuesday 12 December 2017.