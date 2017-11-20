Pregnant at 14

Video

Teenage pregnancies are down to a record low in England and Wales, but the UK still has the highest teenage birth rate in western Europe.

Alex got pregnant when she was 14 with a boy at her school and decided to keep the baby.

She's now 19 with a college diploma and a full-time job and she says her life is better than it might have been if she hadn't fallen pregnant.

