'I cried myself to sleep every night'

Video

Callum was taken into care aged 13 in 2008, after the death of his father.

He says more needs to be done to provide children in care with mental health support.

The government said it was "vital that children in care and those who look after them receive the mental health support they need.

"We are putting a record £1.4bn into children and young people's mental health but there is more to be done."

