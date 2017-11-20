Video

Alex went back to school two months after she had her baby.

It was a struggle to juggle homework and night feeds but she felt she had something to prove.

So, instead of mucking around at the back of the class like she had before, she started to focus and came out with good grades

Now 19, with a college diploma and a full-time job, she believes her life is better than it might have been if she hadn't fallen pregnant - but would she want the same for her own daughter?

Video produced by Judith Burns and Hannah Gelbart