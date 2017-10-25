Jo Johnson: Heaton-Harris letter should not have been sent
The universities minister has insisted there is no threat to academic freedom after Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris sent a letter to British universities asking for details of what they were teaching on Brexit.
Asked for the fourth time to condemn the letter, Jo Johnson told the Today programme: "A letter that could have been misinterpreted should probably not have been sent."
He said the letter was part of an "academic enquiry" most likely for a book.
25 Oct 2017
