'It's not something that happens where I'm from'

Meet Max, a first year student at Cambridge from Bridgend, in South Wales
Oxford and Cambridge, the two top universities in Britain, have historically struggled to tackle a lack of diversity in their intake.
Each year students from disadvantaged backgrounds and ethnic minorities make up a below average number of students admitted.
The World at One's Becky Milligan met Max Brennan from Bridgend, in South Wales, who told her that "it was a shock when I got in to Cambridge, I applied on a whim...it was quite unexpected."
