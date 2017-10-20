'It's not something that happens where I'm from'

Video

Oxford and Cambridge, the two top universities in Britain, have historically struggled to tackle a lack of diversity in their intake.

Each year students from disadvantaged backgrounds and ethnic minorities make up a below average number of students admitted.

The World at One's Becky Milligan met Max Brennan from Bridgend, in South Wales, who told her that "it was a shock when I got in to Cambridge, I applied on a whim...it was quite unexpected."