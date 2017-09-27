'I thought Oxbridge was unobtainable'

Video

Oxford and Cambridge, the two top universities in the world, let alone Britain, have historically struggled to tackle a lack of diversity in their intake.

For their first year we are going to follow two students who are off to Cambridge. Before they left home the World at One's Becky Milligan went to meet them. This is Zareen Roy-McCaughley, from Elephant and Castle, South London.

She tells Becky that she is the first person from her school to go to Oxbridge.

You can also watch the story of Max Brennan from Bridgend here.