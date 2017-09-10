The mum who quit work to drive her disabled son to school

Video

A mum from Lancashire gave up her job to drive her disabled son to school, after changes to his transport.

Christine Anderson now makes the 60-mile round trip every day with 15-year-old Christopher, who has physical and learning disabilities including spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

The council used to provide transport. But Christine said the decision to pick up another child on the route was too difficult for Christopher to cope with.

