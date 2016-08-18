Jo Johnson calls for 'restraint' in university pay

Johnson calls for 'restraint' in university pay
Universities in England could face fines if they pay their leaders more than the prime minister - unless they can convince a regulator that their bosses are worth it.

Dozens of vice-chancellors currently earn more than double the prime minister's annual salary of £150,000.

In a speech to university leaders, Universities Minister Jo Johnson said tertiary education should be a good deal for both students and taxpayers.

