Universities Minister: 'Finance is no barrier at all'
Reports this week claim that universities will be fighting with each other to fill places because of the drop in student applications.
But the Universities Minister Jo Johnson argued on Today higher education is still good value for money.
"We always want the tuition fee system to remain fair and effective... more people from disadvantaged backgrounds are getting a chance to go than ever before because finance is no barrier at all," he added.
17 Aug 2017
