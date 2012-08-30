Video

A London university has been banned from teaching overseas students, leaving more than 2,000 undergraduates potentially facing deportation.

London Metropolitan University has had its ability to sponsor students from outside the EU revoked, and will no longer be allowed to authorise visas.

The UK Border Agency said it had "failed to address serious and systemic failings" identified six months ago.

NUS president Liam Burns says the government is playing politics with people's lives.