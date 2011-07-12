University fees: 'Many will pay less than £9,000'

Video

More than a third of England's universities have had their plans to charge £9,000 for every course officially approved.

Some 58% would be allowed to charge £9,000 for at least some courses in 2012, said the fees watchdog the Office for Fair Access (Offa).

But it also revealed no university had been asked to cut its fees.

Speaking to the BBC, Offa director Sir Graeme Davies said financial support would be targeted to help students from poorer backgrounds.