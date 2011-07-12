Video
Third of universities to charge £9,000 tuition fees
More than a third of universities in England will charge the maximum tuition fees of £9,000 per year from next year.
The costs have been agreed by the watchdog, the Office for Fair Access, after the universities promised financial help for students from poorer backgrounds.
The director of Offa says measures such as fee waivers and bursaries will help bring down the cost of a degree.
Reeta Chakrabarti reports.
