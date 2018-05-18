Bibliotherapy: A novel take on mental health

Video

Reading is often the first thing to go when you're busy - your bag's already full and you've got your phone to play with anyway - but could picking up a book be one simple way to help boost or maintain your mental health?

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and here at BBC Ouch we're not missing out, so this podcast is all about how a good book could be a good thing - and we're not talking self-help books, we're talking any and every genre.

It's thought books can help you set targets and find focus, even if you can't get out of bed because of depression. They may let you see that awkward situation, you've been anxious about for weeks, from someone else's perspective.

Presented by Niamh Hughes and Beth Rose with blogger Harriet Allner and Dr Paula Byrne who runs a course about books and mental health.