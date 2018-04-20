Hellblade: Psychosis story ‘mirrored mine’

Video

The game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has won many awards and fans for its story and the way it depicts psychosis.

It follows Nordic warrior, Senua, on a quest to rescue the soul of her dead lover. She hears voices, and experiences hallucinations throughout, disorientating the player.

Gamers and experts rate its portrayal of the mental illness - but does it go down well with people who have psychosis in real life?

Danny Bowyer first experienced psychosis in his early 20s and has played the game. He explains how he hears voices continually - including while talking to the BBC Ouch team on this podcast.

Presented by Beth Rose with Kathleen Hawkins and Niamh Hughes.

Image copyright: Ninja Theory