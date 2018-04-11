Helping child amputees play
Child amputees get new sport prosthetics fund

Pollyanna Hope lost her leg in a bus crash. She loves to dance and has been helped by a government fund giving sports and activity prosthetics to children.

Her mum Sarah was a major force behind the campaign for the 2016 fund, which is now getting a further £1.5 million.

Video journalist: Nick Raikes

