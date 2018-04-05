Flying disabled: Trouble in the skies

Media player
Disabled passengers: 'Don’t even think about going to the toilet'
Wheelchair user Jemma Collins recalls how her dream holiday ended in bruises and humiliation when she was manhandled off a plane.
Campaigner Christopher Wood, who has two disabled children, is lobbying airlines to create a wheelchair space on aircraft.
Filmed and edited by David Cheeseman
05 Apr 2018
