Flying disabled: Trouble in the skies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Disabled passengers: 'Don’t even think about going to the toilet'

Wheelchair user Jemma Collins recalls how her dream holiday ended in bruises and humiliation when she was manhandled off a plane.

Campaigner Christopher Wood, who has two disabled children, is lobbying airlines to create a wheelchair space on aircraft.

Filmed and edited by David Cheeseman

Ministers outline plan for disabled people's air travel

  • 05 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Hollywood 'shuns disabled people'