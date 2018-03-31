Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The artist who gives her drawings away free to commuters
When Liz Atkin travels anywhere, she spends the journey sketching on any paper she can lay her hands on - and gives her artwork away for free.
It's a form of therapy that helps with the constant compulsion she feels to pick at her skin.
Camera by Daniel Gordon and Andy Brownstone
Editing by Daniel Gordon
-
31 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/disability-43584215/the-artist-who-gives-her-drawings-away-free-to-commutersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window