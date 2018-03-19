Video

Two 19 year old women won all seven medals for Great Britain at the Winter Paralympics.

On the last day, Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jennifer Kehoe won a gold medal in the visual impairment slalom.

And it was bronze for Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild - meaning the GB team hit their target of seven medals.

Moments after the team flag was raised and the national anthem sung, the venue was being dismantled.

So what’s next for the Winter Paralympics and Pyeongchang?

Presented by Beth Rose with JJ Chalmers and Chris Osborne.

