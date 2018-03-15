Off-piste at the paras #7: Ice-hockey

Video
All you really need to know about Paralympic ice-hockey
It’s the biggest crowd draw – the ice-hockey – and the locals came out in force to watch South Korea take on Canada.
It was a match full of Mexican waves, K-pop and attempts to break the venue’s decibel record for the most amount of noise a crowd could make.
With the home team playing, the stadium was packed and the players put on a show when it came to speed, crashes and smashes.
Presented by Beth Rose with Chris Osborne.
A transcript will be available shortly.
