Off-piste at the paras #7: Ice-hockey

Video

It’s the biggest crowd draw – the ice-hockey – and the locals came out in force to watch South Korea take on Canada.

It was a match full of Mexican waves, K-pop and attempts to break the venue’s decibel record for the most amount of noise a crowd could make.

With the home team playing, the stadium was packed and the players put on a show when it came to speed, crashes and smashes.

Presented by Beth Rose with Chris Osborne.

A transcript will be available shortly.

Email the team in Pyeongchang on ouch@bbc.co.uk with any questions you have and they will try to answer them. Also tweet @bbcouch and find us on Facebook and Instagram too.