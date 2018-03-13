Video

More limbs are broken at the Paralympics than any other sporting event - prosthetic limbs to be precise.

But the athletes need not fear, Ottobock provides a 24-hour emergency pit stop for repairs.

They have already helped over 200 athletes since the winter Games began on 9 March, this includes a few rather unusual requests.

Beth Rose spoke to Peter Franzel from the company.

