Video

From DJs to cheerleaders and a Gangnam Style dance-off, the Paralympic snowboard cross competition was the place to be in Pyeongchang.

Three members of ParalympicsGB were competing - Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller and Owen Pick - but all three missed out on the medals.

Afterwards they had to head to the anti-doping tent to make sure they were free of banned substances, but why was being hydrated so bad for their tests?

Presented by Beth Rose and Chris Osborne.

Subscribe to the feed and you'll receive our semi-sporty podcast almost every day from the big disability event.

Email the team in Pyeongchang ouch@bbc.co.uk with any questions you have and they will try to answer them. Also tweet @bbcouch and find us on Facebook and Instagram too.