‘I couldn’t reach Millie in her toughest year’

Video

Millie Knight may be celebrating her second silver medal at the Winter Paralympics, but her mum Suzanne says the past year has been her daughter’s toughest yet.

The single mum, who accompanies Millie to every competition, says her daughter became “unreachable” after two crashes last year caused the skier to lose all confidence in her ability. Millie has just 5% vision and reaches speeds of 70mph.

Working closely with the Paralympic GB team Millie fought back to reach the Games in PyeongChang. Now the family is preparing to face a new challenge – Millie leaving home.

Produced by Lily Freeston in PyeongChang.