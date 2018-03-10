Knight & Wild win GB's first Paralympic Medal
Video

Winter Paralympics: Knight & Wild win downhill silver

Watch Great Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild take downhill silver on the opening day of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

  • 10 Mar 2018