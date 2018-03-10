Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winter Paralympics: Knight & Wild win downhill silver
Watch Great Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild take downhill silver on the opening day of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
READ MORE: Winter Paralympics: Millie Knight and Brett Wild win downhill silver
Available to UK users only.
-
10 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window