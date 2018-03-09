Video

It was a freezing night in the Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics - but we’re here to warm you up with the latest from the Games.

We chat K-pop, skateboarding bears, North Korean athletes and toe-chilling weather.

On top of that, we meet the fans and supporters who beat the cold to watch the celebration.

Presented by Beth Rose with Lily Freeston and Chris Osborne.

