From the stunning scenery to the unusual way the athletes measure their downhill performance, Beth Rose and Chris Osborne present this podcast - while attempting to use the ski lift.

The GB team achieved its first medal on Saturday, day one. Millie Knight and her guide Brett Wild gained silver.

It's been a tough 12 months for the pair who had two massive crashes which made Millie fearful of even putting on her skis. But the day wasn't so bright for fellow GB'ers Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe as they crashed out.

